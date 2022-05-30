The Los Angles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats in a 25-hit slugfest on Sunday, but it was not enough to stop the Toronto Blue Jays from winning a high-scoring affair 11-10.

Ohtani scored the game’s opening run with a solo homer in the first inning and then added his team’s third run with a 425-foot, two-run blast in the third.