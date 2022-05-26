San Diego – Yu Darvish turned in another quality start but a lack of run support led to his second loss of the 2022 campaign as the San Diego Padres were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday.
Darvish (4-2) was tagged with the loss in the series finale at Petco Park, pitching 6⅔ innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven against the Brewers, who entered the game with a National League-leading 57 homers.
