Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years in spectacular style on Monday as fans thronged the streets of the city to party with their heroes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

City nearly lost its crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday when Pep Guardiola’s team found itself 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2.