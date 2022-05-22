  • PSG forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal against Metz in Paris on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Kylian Mbappe said he was “very happy” to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club announced that the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.

“I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city,” Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before he marked his new deal with a hat-trick in PSG’s 5-0 win over Metz in their final French first-division match of the season in Saturday.

