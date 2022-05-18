  • The 'Z' worn by Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak during a World Cup meet has become recognized as a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. | REUTERS
    The "Z" worn by Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak during a World Cup meet has become recognized as a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

A Russian gymnast who sported an insignia linked to his country’s invasion of Ukraine on a medal podium has been banned for one year, a disciplinary panel said.

Ivan Kuliak’s singlet had the letter “Z” prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medalist at a World Cup event in Doha in March.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,