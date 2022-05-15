VfB Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo headed a dramatic injury-time winner Saturday to ensure his club’s survival in the German top flight.

Stuttgart’s 2-1 victory at home against Cologne on the final day of the Bundesliga earned three vital points and a 15th-place finish, one spot above the relegation playoff.

