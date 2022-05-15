Oakland, California – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th homer in Major League Baseball on Saturday with a two-run shot in the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics.
Ohtani became only the third Japanese player to achieve the mark, joining Hideki Matsui and Ichiro Suzuki in MLB’s 100 home run club. His 99th MLB home run — on May 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays — was the first grand slam of his pro career.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.