Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th homer in Major League Baseball on Saturday with a two-run shot in the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani became only the third Japanese player to achieve the mark, joining Hideki Matsui and Ichiro Suzuki in MLB’s 100 home run club. His 99th MLB home run — on May 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays — was the first grand slam of his pro career.