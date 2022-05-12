Yokozuna Terunofuji earned his fourth straight victory Thursday to stay one win back of the two rank-and-file leaders after five days of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Terunofuji, who is coming back from injuries in March to his left knee and right heel, beat No. 3 maegashira Hokutofuji (1-4) for the ninth time in 12 career makuuchi bouts.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.