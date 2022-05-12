Yokozuna Terunofuji earned his fourth straight victory Thursday to stay one win back of the two rank-and-file leaders after five days of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Terunofuji, who is coming back from injuries in March to his left knee and right heel, beat No. 3 maegashira Hokutofuji (1-4) for the ninth time in 12 career makuuchi bouts.