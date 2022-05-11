Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is doubtful to return for the remainder of the postseason, the team said on Tuesday.
The explosive All Star is expected to make a full recovery, the team added in a statement following Morant’s MRI.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.