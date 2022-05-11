  • Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is expected to miss the rest of the team's playoff campaign with a bone bruise. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is doubtful to return for the remainder of the postseason, the team said on Tuesday.

The explosive All Star is expected to make a full recovery, the team added in a statement following Morant’s MRI.

