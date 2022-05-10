  • Denis Shapovalov reacts during his Italian Open first-round match against Lorenzo Sonego in Rome on Monday. | REUTERS
    Denis Shapovalov reacts during his Italian Open first-round match against Lorenzo Sonego in Rome on Monday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Italian Open on Monday.

Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome.

