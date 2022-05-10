Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Italian Open on Monday.
Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.