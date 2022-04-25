Veteran striker Yu Kobayashi bagged a brace before halftime as undefeated Kawasaki Frontale moved to the top of Asian Champions League Group I with a 5-0 drubbing of Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim on Sunday.

Yasuto Wakizaka struck early for the J. League champions at Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Stadium before Kobayashi found the net in the 31st and 43rd minutes.

Substitute Marcinho and Thailand playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin added late goals for the visitors, who have eight points from two wins and two draws, moving one point clear of Malaysia Super League champion JDT.

In other ACL action, Urawa Reds remained on top of Group F by goal difference following a scoreless draw with South Korea’s Daegu FC.

Reds were looking for revenge following a 1-0 loss to Daegu on Thursday but could not convert a handful of late chances in the reverse fixture at Thailand’s Buriram City Stadium.

With seven points from two wins, a draw and a loss, they are equal on points with Daegu, who secured the tie-breaker against Urawa thanks to superior head-to-head results.