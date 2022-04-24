Japan’s Nasa Hataoka built a 4-shot lead in the third round of the DIO Implant LA Open on Saturday, shooting a 4-under 67 to take a big step toward her sixth LPGA Tour win.

Hataoka, who was joint leader after two rounds, carded five birdies and one bogey at Wilshire Country Club to sit at 11-under with a round to go. Hannah Green of Australia is second at 7-under after a 69 on the day.

“I had a lot of chances and did sink my putts, so it was a good round,” said Hataoka, who had three birdies on the front nine before bouncing back from a bogey on No. 12 with birdies on the 14th and 16th.

“There was more tension on the back nine, but that proves I’m competing at the top of the leaderboard. Being able to fight it out in these positions gives me confidence.”

“I want to bring out everything I’m working on right now in the final round.”

Fellow Japanese Ayaka Furue had a 72 and sits 49th, alongside Yuka Saso who shot a 74.

Hinako Shibuno, who came second last week at the Lotte Championship, is one stroke further back in 57th after shooting a 71.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)