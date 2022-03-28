Nick Kyrgios on Sunday credited four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka for helping him to deal with his inner demons.

After the Australian produced a clinical display to dispatch Italy’s Fabio Fognini in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, he once again opened up about the mental struggles he had endured over the past few years.

Kyrgios said he had moved on from the “dark places” in his life and had found a kindred spirit in Osaka, who has blazed a trail on the topic of mental health in sport.

“Naomi kind of pulled the pin at that French Open (in 2021) when she (disclosed she) was dealing with all that negative kind of emotion, and when she just kind of pulled the pin, I related to that,” Kyrgios said.

“I felt like I constantly played so much under that mental stress and negativity that I genuinely just couldn’t function anymore with the pressures. I couldn’t function with the negativity.”

Osaka withdrew from last year’s French Open following a row with tournament organisers over media duties, explaining that she had been suffering from depression for almost three years.

Her disclosure inspired a number of top athletes to make their own struggles public.

“Every day was just constant negativity from you guys, from eventually my family, eventually from my friends, from everyone. There was no positivity, and it was just eating me up and I just genuinely hated my life.

“It’s taken a long time, and obviously I’m just towards a point where I’m just happy now… I had to fix it myself.”

Kyrgios’ victory on Sunday set up a match against Jannik Sinner, who saved five match points before advancing past Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in their third-round match.

Carreno Busta had Sinner on the ropes in the 10th game of the second set, nearly breaking him for the match before the Italian recovered to hold serve and convert on a chance in the next game.

They traded breaks in the third before a marathon 10th game in which the Spaniard almost broke his opponent for the win four times.

World No. 11 Sinner survived and converted on a chance in the next game to seize the advantage. Serving for the match, he clinched the affair with a forehand winner as the crowd leapt to its feet and cheered.

No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev enjoyed a much smoother path to the last 16.

Zverev made short work of American Mackenzie McDonald, winning 6-2, 6-2 in 73 minutes to set up a last 16 meeting with Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who came through a tight contest against Denis Kudla 7-6 (7-5) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Also reaching the next round was Francisco Cerundolo, who beat Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-3, but it was the end of the road for his younger brother, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who lost 6-3, 6-2 to Frances Tiafoe.