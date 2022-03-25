After perhaps the most unconventional, daunting and frustrating qualifying campaign in team history, Samurai Blue have qualified for a seventh straight FIFA World Cup and have a chance to once again test Japan’s might against soccer’s elite.

Thursday night’s rain-soaked 2-0 victory over Australia was emblematic of the kind of results this Japan side has achieved over the past six months in Group B of Asia’s third and final qualifying round.

Despite head coach Hajime Moriyasu’s men looking superior both on paper and on the pitch, the grueling affair in Sydney seemed almost destined to end in a scoreless draw until late substitute Kaoru Mitoma instantly turned the game on its head with a pair of goals in his 10-minute appearance.

With chance after chance — most of them by profligate Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino — going wasted, Japan never quite seemed capable of getting the ball across the line at Stadium Australia until Mitoma stepped onto the pitch to deliver an unforgettable moment of magic, linking with former Kawasaki Frontale teammates Hidemasa Morita (now with Portugal’s Santa Clara) and Miki Yamane for the opener.

While Mitoma’s star turn made for enthralling viewing, it would not have been necessary had Minamino converted any of the gift-wrapped opportunities he had to score against an Australian side missing many of its top players due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

“I still felt like I could have scored,” Minamino said of his two first-half efforts that struck the woodwork. “The most important thing is that we won and I’m happy that Kaoru did it after he replaced me.”

Mitoma, 24, is certainly no stranger to the super-sub role, having come off the bench to record most of his 13 goals and 13 assists for Frontale in his breakout 2020 rookie season.

Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma (center) scored a pair of goals to clinch a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar during a Group B of Asia qualifying match against Australia in Sydney on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

“I’m used to coming off the bench and I’d been preparing with that sort of situation in mind,” Mitoma, playing this season at Belgium’s Union SG on loan from the Premier League’s Brighton & Hove Albion, said. “Of course I’d like to play a lot but there are always different plans and situations.

“However many minutes I’m given, I know I have a job to do.”

Beyond booking the Samurai Blue’s flight to Qatar, Mitoma’s star turn will likely put more pressure on Moriyasu, whose player selections have been subject to frequent criticism from fans and journalists alike.

The 53-year-old, who since 2018 has coached both Japan’s senior and Olympic sides, has frequently been accused of overlooking up-and-coming talent — such as Mitoma, Porto’s Shoya Nakajima and Armenia Bliefield’s Masaya Okugawa — while continuing to call up established names who have struggled on the pitch.

In Moriyasu’s defense, this World Cup berth arguably required far more pragmatism than it did in past years, with Japan competing against not only some of Asia’s best countries but the shifting circumstances of a pandemic that wreaked havoc on the international soccer calendar.

Two defeats in the team’s first three games — at home to Oman and away against Saudi Arabia, sandwiching an uninspiring win over China on neutral ground — raised the specter of a potential third-place finish in Group B, which would have required playoffs against Group A’s third-place team and a South American side in order to reach Qatar.

But a dramatic 2-1 win over the Socceroos last October in Saitama spurred on a six-game winning streak including Thursday’s clincher, turning Tuesday’s finale against Vietnam into what will be a night of celebration.

“It all goes back to that Oman game,” Japan captain Maya Yoshida reflected. “If we hadn’t stumbled there, we wouldn’t have been forced into a corner even if we had lost to Saudi Arabia.

“In order to escape that situation we had to fight our way back into the group.”

For Moriyasu, a former midfielder who was on the pitch for the 1993 qualifying draw against Iraq that cost Japan a spot in the 1994 World Cup, Thursday’s win was surely its own form of redemption — even if he preferred not to discuss that experience in the locker room.

Japan’s head coach Hajime Moriyasu (center) celebrates with fans after defeating Australia in the Group B of Asia 2022 World Cup qualifying match in Sydney on Thursday. | KYODO

“We thought we could make our dreams come true if we just defended, and it was then that Iraq scored against us,” Moriyasu said of the infamous game now known as the “Agony of Doha.”

“The World Cup is something you have to earn, not something your opponent is going to give you,” he said he told his squad before the game.

“The players have to make lots of difficult decisions, but if there was a choice between a proactive decision and a passive decision, I wanted the players to be proactive.”

With less than eight months remaining until the Nov. 21 kickoff in Qatar, Moriyasu’s willingness to follow his own advice will be tested like never before. Japan’s player pool is deeper than ever at nearly every position — with over 60 players on the books of top-division clubs in Europe — and the Japan Football Association will have no excuses if it fails to assemble a 23-man squad capable of getting past the Round of 16 and into the quarterfinals.

The players — especially those who have stepped onto the pitch as the FIFA anthem plays around them — are also well aware of the new pressure that will soon fall on them now that the previous pressure of qualification has been lifted.

“I’m glad we’ve completed our assignment and qualified … but now preparations for Qatar will start from the beginning,” said Yoshida, who participated in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

“If you look at the past, the players who took part in qualifying and those who played in the main tournament have been different. The competition for each position starts again from here.”