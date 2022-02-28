Ryoyu Kobayashi, who won gold in the men’s normal hill ski jumping event and silver on the large hill at the Beijing Winter Olympics, claimed his eighth World Cup victory of the season on Sunday.

As one of five Japanese competing in the 130-meter large hill event in Lahti, Finland, Kobayashi placed fifth after his first jump of 125 meters, then elevated himself to the lead with his second jump of 130.5 meters that gave him a total of 278 points.

Kobayashi and Halvor Egner Granerud shared the win after the Norwegian also tallied 278 points, while a fifth place finish for Karl Geiger saw the German surrender the lead in the overall standings.

The podium in Finland was completed by Austrian Stefan Kraft, who compiled 271.3 points.

“After my first jump I thought I still had a chance,” Kobayashi said after the 27th World Cup win of his career.

“I’m glad I was able to perform well. I finally had some good jumps. I didn’t have any decent jumps yesterday so I’m glad it didn’t end there.”

With the victory, Kobayashi is now in possession of the overall World Cup standings leader’s yellow jersey with a 43-point advantage over Geiger.