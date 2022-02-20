Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan on Saturday finished seventh in the pairs figure skating competition at the Beijing Games, but vowed they will keep on going to pursue a higher level.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won gold. The 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic silver medalists held on to their short program lead and scored 239.88 points in total.

Russian Olympic Committee pairs filled out the podium, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov getting silver, while Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov winning bronze.

The Japanese pair started the evening in eighth place after their short program, when Miura failed to execute a triple toe loop and instead completed a double.

In the free skate, however, she nailed the same jump and completed the planned combination with two double toe loops.

After completing other elements including a throw triple lutz and throw triple loop, they both collapsed to their knees in joy and embraced each other in tears. Their 141.04 score gave them a total of 211.89.

Miura, who said Friday that nerves got the better of her, said, “I was so relieved after we talked (after practice today) that it’s okay even if we make mistakes in all of the elements.”

“I just thought I won’t make the same mistakes I did yesterday,” the 20-year-old said.

Kihara said he remembered just before their performance that this was his first time he’s qualified for the free skate in his three Olympics.

“I told my coach I don’t care about the ranking because I get to compete in the free skate for the first time. It made Miura-san laugh and I think that was good, too,” the 29-year-old said.

Miura sparked laughter among reporters by saying she did not remember that moment, but added, “Before practice and before the competition, he said to me, ‘Thank you for bringing me here,’ and that made me feel so grateful that he was my partner.”

Although their final position fell short of their target of fifth place, the pair, who this season became the first Japanese to qualify for a Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, said this event made them realize that the goal is not impossible to reach.

“This is not our goal. We are now becoming able to compete at world level. We want to keep on running toward our goals far ahead,” Kihara said. “We want to keep on going for the next four and eight years.”