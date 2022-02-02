Every sport has its own rhythm.

Whether it’s the continuous ebb and flow of soccer or the staccato like bursts of action found in gridiron football, there is a particular melody to all athletic endeavors.

The closest parallel to the long build up and explosive release of energy found in sumo is probably the pitcher versus hitter duel in baseball, which may be one reason why America’s pastime also found a natural home in the Land of the Rising Sun.

But the cadence of a sport isn’t just restricted to what happens on the field. Regular seasons, playoffs, and title matches are of course the time of highest intensity and greatest focus for athletes, fans and the media alike, but offseason periods also have a beat all their own.

Free agency, drafts of college talent and transfer windows ensure the continual movement of players, bringing fresh hope and excitement to fans of their new teams.

In recent years whole industries have grown up around offseason activities in many sports. The cloak and dagger maneuvering that takes place between agents, players, analysts and teams creates a soap opera-like atmosphere that is oftentimes more entertaining than what actually happens in the field of play.

Japan’s national sport famously lacks any kind of free agency. While the ability to move between stables would arguably be of benefit not only to the wrestlers involved, but also to the sport as a whole, that’s a change which is unlikely to come anytime soon.

With no draft or transfer period and lacking the 24/7 coverage found in major sports in other countries — particularly those with their own dedicated TV networks — sumo, to many of its overseas supporters at least, often appears to go dark in the weeks following the conclusion of a tournament.

Of course, there is a whole wealth of information continually being provided by dedicated fans online, including translations of Japanese news reports, links to videos and documentaries and insightful and intricate discussion of ongoing events both inside and outside the ring.

Much of that content though is found in dedicated forums, subreddits and Discord servers — locations unknown to a significant proportion of foreign fans that are new followers of the sport.

Committed sumo lovers eventually find their way to such places and are duly rewarded for their efforts, but for the wider casual audience it can appear as if sumo shuts down completely the day after the Emperor’s Cup is handed over, and doesn’t start up again until the first day of the subsequent meet.

Refrains like “Now what am I going to watch for the next two months?” and numerous versions of the Pablo Escobar waiting meme flood Facebook and Twitter in the days following each tournament, showing that many fans are missing out on some of sumo’s most interesting aspects.

Unlike in many North American and European sports that have six-to-nine-month long seasons punctuated by offseasons where little of note happens for long stretches of time, the grind never ends for members of the Japan Sumo Association (JSA).

While grand sumo tournaments are just 15 days long and take place bimonthly, the intervening periods — far from being downtime — are filled with special events, one day meets, regional tours and full-on training sessions.

Retirement ceremonies, ozeki and yokozuna promotions, JSA elections, TV variety show appearances and more also take place between honbasho.

In pre-pandemic times the inter-tournament months were also the best opportunity for fans and supporters to visit stables and interact socially with rikishi.

For dedicated sumo fans the period between basho is often busier and more hectic than during an actual tournament, as the former lacks the regimented schedule and freedom from distraction that come with the latter.

Despite the non-stop nature of sumo during the even numbered months, freedom from the pressure of having daily wins and losses dictating your standing in life, also means that in general wrestlers are far more relaxed and approachable than when taking part in official tournaments.

Interviews and social media posts reflect that lack of pressure, and for fans interested in who rikishi are as people away from the ring, content created between honbasho is invaluable.

As with any sport hoping to thrive and grow, the onus is on the JSA to ensure easy access, not only in terms of in-person attendance at tournaments, but also to sumo’s main actors — both as wrestlers and individuals.

In that respect sumo authorities have stepped up their game significantly over the past decade and there is far more up close and personal content available online compared to the past. An increase in meet and greet style events and better promotion of regional tours was also noticeable before the pandemic hit.

There is still plenty of work to be done, however.

The JSA’s mission statement may be to perpetuate sumo culture domestically, but it is also a governing body that exists in the modern world and is not above the problems (and opportunities) that position brings.

There is more English content now than ever before, but most of it is focused on what happens over the 15 days of a tournament.

As the NFL Network has shown, fans enjoy and will pay for quality content about a sport even in the offseason when there is no action to show.

Internationally, there is a huge potential audience for anything sumo related. The JSA would be well advised to ensure foreign fans have better access to not only live coverage of tournaments but everything that takes place between them.

In the meantime, those new to the sport should know that efforts made to seek out sumo content in inter-basho periods will be more than worth it, and they’ll have their viewing experience significantly enriched.