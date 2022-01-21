Mai Mihara staked her claim to a second gold in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Thursday, taking the lead over three South Koreans in the women’s short program in Tallinn.

Skating to “I Dreamed a Dream,” Mihara nailed a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination, a triple flip and double axel to set a new personal best of 72.62 points.

The 22-year-old led South Korea’s Lee Hae-in (69.97), Kim Ye-lim (68.93) and You Young (67.86) in an event that was moved to Estonia after China canceled the scheduled competition in Tianjin due to COVID-19.

Mihara is looking to put a disappointing fourth-place finish at the Japanese nationals behind her and reclaim a title she won five years ago.

“I hope I can do everything that I plan to put all the regrets and bitterness I felt at the nationals behind me,” she added.

Lee, 16, improved her season’s best by six points for her performance to “Ave Maria,” while Kim, 18, slipped up on her step sequences to Franz Liszt’s “Liebestraum.”

“I have two weeks before the Olympics so I want to do more about spins and steps so that I can get a higher score,” Kim said.

“This Four Continents is more special, because most Olympic team members are not here, so it’s a very, very good chance for me.”

In pairs, American’s Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov where in first place ahead of Canada’s Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud after the short program.

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons of the United States go into the ice dancing final ahead of Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi after the rhythm dance section on Thursday.