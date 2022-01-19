Mitakeumi’s bid for a third career Emperor’s Cup and promotion to the rank of ozeki took a hit on Day 10 of the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

A loss to rank-and-filer Hokutofuji effectively cut the veteran sekiwake’s margin for error over the meet’s final third down to a single defeat.

The Dewanoumi stable man’s 3-12 head-to-head record (and seven-bout losing streak) against Terunofuji makes victory over the yokozuna unlikely, but Mitakeumi could still reach the promised land if he can win the rest of his remaining bouts.

Even if winning the championship and attaining the rank of ozeki proves a step too far this time out, the 29-year-old’s winning streak at the start of the January Basho has put him in good position to shoot for promotion following the March meet.

Along with Kotonishiki, Mitakeumi remains one of only two men to ever win the Emperor’s Cup twice without making it to sumo’s second-highest rank.

If he finally achieves the breakthrough in early 2022, Mitakeumi — whose mother is from the Philippines — will be doing so at a time when the vast majority of his fans abroad are unable to attend tournaments in person.

Closed borders and entry restrictions have made it all but impossible for the sport’s international supporters to watch sumo in Japan since the spring of 2020.

For those in the United States, however, a chance to see the next Mitakeumi is just a few months away.

Both the 2020 and 2021 amateur yokozuna, Hidetora Hanada and Daiki Nakamura, are slated to compete in the World Games in Alabama in July.

Mitakeumi is one of several former amateur yokozuna to now be competing in the sport’s professional ranks. | KYODO

The title of amateur yokozuna is given to the winner of the All-Japan championships, held each December at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Mitakeumi is a former champion — as are Endo, Daishomaru, Mitoryu and Yago.

Numerous other top-tier wrestlers, including Asanoyama, Shodai and Enho, have competed at All-Japan, which is widely regarded as amateur sumo’s most challenging tournament.

Hanada and Nakamura competing in the World Games’ heavyweight division this summer gives American sumo fans a rare opportunity to see potential stars of the future up close and in person.

It’s all but certain both men will be fighting in the upper echelons of professional sumo following their respective graduations from Nippon Sport Science University.

The sumo competition at the World Games, while arguably not as deep in talent as the All-Japan meet, is of a very high standard and in recent times has served as the de-facto world championship in years that it is held.

The limited number of available spots and tight schedule also means that generally only the best amateur athletes from around the globe are involved.

Without the larger number of inexperienced wrestlers (from countries with smaller sumo organizations) often seen at the World Championships, the quality of the sumo and parity of competition at the World Games is, for the most part, of a better standard.

The venue for the 2022 competition may not have the same aura as Tokyo’s Kokugikan, but it’s not short on history of its own.

In recent times, the Boutwell Auditorium in downtown Birmingham has hosted everything from UFC fights and concerts by Bruce Springsteen and Prince to an overflowing Bernie Sanders political rally on Martin Luther King Day.

The arena was also the site of a famous attack on Nat King Cole in 1956, when the segregationist White Citizens’ Council — waging a campaign to rid Alabama of rock and roll music — stormed the stage and assaulted the singer.

American lightweight Trent Sabo took bronze at the 2008 World Games in Rakevre, Estonia. | JOHN GUNNING

The list of competing athletes for this year’s World Games was released on Jan. 17 and the aforementioned Japanese standouts aren’t the only names of note.

Local fans hoping to see wrestlers from the United States on the podium will be paying close attention to Trent Sabo.

The veteran lightweight took silver in the most recent edition of the tournament, which was held in Poland in 2017.

Sabo also won bronze in the 2008 World Championships in Estonia, and is one of the few American wrestlers to have had success on the international scene in the past few decades.

Russia has been the dominant global power in amateur sumo in recent times and a strong contingent of fighters from that country in both the men’s and women’s competition this time out indicates that trend will continue.

Since sumo became an official sport in the World Games 16 years ago, there have been eight golds at stake in the women’s heavyweight and openweight divisions. Russia has taken seven of them.

Germany’s Sandra Koppen won the heavyweight title on home soil in Duisburg in 2005, and that is all that has stood between Russia and a clean sweep of the two heavier divisions.

Mongolia, Japan and Ukraine will be the main challengers to Russian hegemony in Alabama, but having the event in the United States should help the host nation’s chances of a podium finish in one of the eight individual categories.

Africa is a continent often under-represented at international sumo events, but athletes from Angola and Djibouti are tentatively slated to take part in this year’s meet. Poland and Egypt have strong sumo programs and will also be hopeful of taking home several medals.

As exciting as the action promises to be, Hanada and Nakamura will be the main draw for о̄zumо fans, as they are the two names most likely to end up on TV screens battling it out in professional sumo in the next few years.