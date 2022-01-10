Japan took second place at the World Cup ski jumping team competition in Austria on Sunday, with Four Hills champion Ryoyu Kobayashi leading the way.

The host nation scored 1015.5 in Bischofshofen to top the podium with a 9.1-point victory margin, while the Japanese quartet of Kobayashi and his older brother Junshiro, along with Keiichi Sato and Yukiya Sato, finished 0.2 ahead of third-place Norway.

Three days after clinching the Four Hills overall title at the same venue, Ryoyu Kobayashi posted the second-highest score of the team competition with 275.7 points. Only Norway’s Marius Lindvik, winner of Saturday’s individual competition, was better on the day, earning 276.2.

“Our entire team is in good shape right now and everyone showed really strong jumps today,” said Ryoyu Kobayashi, who finished fourth in the individual competition a day earlier.

“Now I’m looking forward to the next team competition (in Zakopane, Poland) and hopefully, we can also fight for the medals in the team competition at the Olympics.”

The podium finish was the first of the season in World Cup men’s team competition for Japan, which most recently reached the top three in March last year.