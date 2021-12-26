Stephen Curry scored 33 points to power the Golden State Warriors to a 116-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on that gave the Warriors the best record in the NBA on Saturday.

The surge of COVID-19 cases around the league robbed the festive five-game slate of some star power on Saturday, but there was no lack of drama.

“The fact that it came on Christmas, we’re on the road, what a great Christmas gift for our guys,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“They obviously gave it to themselves, but it’s fun playing on Christmas, there’s a special vibe and obviously this game with the two teams with the best record in the league had a special feel to it.”

Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pulled away to win a back-and-forth battle that featured 12 lead changes.

The Warriors arrived in Phoenix for the marquee clash with three of their top four scorers — Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole — sidelined by COVID-19 concerns.

Curry mostly filled the void and scored more than 20 points for the first time in nine Christmas games — despite connecting on just 10 of 27 shots from the field, including five of 16 from three-point range.

“I’m proud of everybody, man, because not a lot of people picked us to win tonight,” said Curry, who praised Porter’s poise after the Warriors ended the Suns’ 15-game home winning streak.

Porter, making his second start of the season after he was thrust into the lineup for the first time on Thursday, scored eight points in the final 2½ minutes, draining a three-pointer that sealed the win with less than a minute remaining.

“He can shoot the ball,” Curry said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points in his return from COVID-19 protocols, powering the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-113 comeback win over the coronavirus-depleted Boston Celtics.

There would be no miracle comeback for the Los Angeles Lakers, however, as their bid to rally against a Brooklyn Nets team returning from a week-long COVID-19 hiatus came up short.

The Nets, who had a league-high 13 players sidelined by the virus last week and had three games postponed, led by 23 points in the fourth quarter but saw the Lakers tie it up with 45 seconds remaining, before scoring the final seven points in a 122-115 victory in Los Angeles.

James Harden, who missed three games because of COVID-19, posted a triple-double with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets and Patty Mills added 34 points.