The Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows tied the second-place Hanshin Tigers 0-0 in a scintillating pitcher’s duel on Wednesday that trimmed Yakult’s magic number to clinch the pennant to three.

In the final regular-season meeting between the clubs, Tigers right-hander Joe Gunkel was razor sharp as he struck out nine while allowing four singles but no walks over 7⅔ innings at Koshien Stadium. Three of his strikeouts came against cleanup hitter Munetaka Murakami, whose 39 home runs have him tied for the league lead.

Swallows lefty Keiji Takahashi was nearly as good, striking out eight over seven innings while allowing four singles and hitting a batter. Setup man Noboru Shimizu struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth.

Tigers setup man Suguru Iwazaki took over with two outs in the Swallows’ eighth and stranded a runner. Closer Robert Suarez stranded a runner in the ninth to prevent the Swallows from possibly securing a win, but Yakult closer Scott McGough got the final two outs with the potential winning run on second base.

The Tigers, chasing their first CL pennant since 2005, can only hope the Swallows lose a few of their remaining six games.

“We have to win, because we’re in a tough spot,” Tigers manager Akihiro Yano said. “We can’t do anything to change this tie result, but we can keep playing good ball in our remaining games.”

“His (Gunkel’s) control was good, his pitches moved, and he really stepped up in big spots. We need to score, but I believe our approach is diligent and sound.”

Giants 3, BayStars 2

At Yokohama Stadium, Yoshihiro Maru hit a tie-breaking seventh-inning home run in a win over the DeNA that moved third-place Yomiuri closer to securing the CL’s final playoff spot. The win snapped a 13-game winless streak that included 10 losses.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 5, Buffaloes 2

At Kyocera Dome Osaka, Takahiro Norimoto (11-5) allowed two runs over eight innings while striking out seven for third-place Rakuten in a win over Pacific League-leading Orix. The Buffaloes now trail the second-place Chiba Lotte Marines on winning percentage, .553 to .551.

Lions 7, Fighters 5

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Haruka Yamada’s three-run second-inning double brought Seibu from behind in a win over Nippon Ham, which dropped below the Lions into the PL cellar.