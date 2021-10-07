American teenager Coco Gauff has urged U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu to be wary of social media following the Briton’s maiden Grand Slam triumph at the U.S. Open last month.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam, has since gained thousands of new followers on social media and set up an account on Chinese microblogging site Weibo to keep in touch with fans in that country.

Gauff, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019, urged the 18-year-old Raducanu to take time away from her phone.

“It is exciting when you get all the retweets, all the follows and all of that, but it can be a bit overwhelming, at least in my experience, the world No. 19 said. “That’s probably what I wish I would’ve known, not to focus on social media.”

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, recently suggested that the next generation of tennis stars like Raducanu needed help to prevent abuse on social media from affecting them.

“I put a time limit on my phone because I thought I was spending too much time on it,” Gauff added. “From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. I have limited access to apps.”

Gauff and Raducanu will be in action this week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bianca Andreescu also dispensed some advice to the next generation of players, telling them to remain grateful for the success they have achieved.

The hard-hitting Canadian announced herself as a force in the game when, at 19-years-old, she defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final.

She struggled with injuries following that triumph, but has put together a solid season this season, highlighted by a run to the fourth round of this year’s U.S. Open.

“Always remain grateful, even if you’re having huge success, because it can all be taken away from you in a split second,” Andreescu told reporters ahead of the start of the tournament in Indian Wells, which she won in 2019.

“For me, it was being injured right after (winning the U.S. Open). That was really hard for me. I felt like I didn’t savor it as much. That’s one thing that I learned now that I wish I did back then.”

Women’s tennis has seen a bevy of rising young stars including Raducanu, Gauff and fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez.

Andreescu said staying grounded is key.

“Don’t let it go too much to your head,” she said.

“Stay confident, obviously, but don’t become stuck up. Stay humble, remain grateful and continue to work hard because as everyone says, it’s easy to get to the top. But staying at the top, that’s the hardest part.”

Andreescu said she had to learn to stop dwelling on her own past successes to turn the page.

“The main thing this year for me was to stop looking in the past because that’s what I was doing a lot and that’s what was ruining me,” she said.

“I would always say, ‘Oh I want to play like I did back in 2019. Why am I not playing like I used to?’

“But I had to switch that mindset and start focusing on the present moment, because the past is the past.”