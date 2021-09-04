Shingo Kunieda is golden again.

The Japanese ace went from heartbreak in Brazil five years ago to jubilation in Tokyo as he cruised past the Netherlands' Tom Egberink 6-1, 6-2 to win gold in men's singles at the Tokyo Paralympics at Ariake Tennis Park on Saturday.

Kunieda won singles gold in 2008 and 2012 before being upset in the quarterfinals of the Rio Games in 2016. He made it his goal to bounce back on home soil and did not drop a set on the way to his latest Paralympic title.

The volunteers and Japanese team officials in the venue let out a roar when Kunieda won the final point to secure the gold. Kunieda broke down in tears as he draped a Japanese flag around his shoulders and the tears continued to flow as he sobbed into the Hinomaru.

Kunieda lost the first game of the match but began to dominate once he found his rhythm and Egberink began to make mistakes. He won the next six games and closed out the first set in just 30 minutes.

He remained in control during the second set and cruised to victory in 1 hour, 18 minutes.

Egberink made liberal use of his backhand slice but did not have anything else in his arsenal that gave Kunieda much trouble.

Shingo Kunieda hits a shot against Tom Egberink during the men’s singles final at the Tokyo Paralympics at Ariake Tennis Park on Saturday. | KYODO

Kunieda entered the match with a 9-0 advantage in head-to-head meetings between the two and had never dropped a set against Egberink.

Earlier on Saturday,Yui Kamiji and Momoka Ohtani defeated China's Wang Ziying and Zhu Zhenzhen 6-2, 7-6 (6-3) to secure the bronze medal in women's doubles.

Kamiji added the bronze medal to the silver she earned in the singles competition on Friday.

"I couldn't sleep last night because I was frustrated," Kamiji said. "I knew I had to be in a different mindset today because it was Momoko's first Paralympic medal match. I didn't want to ruin her experience."

Diede de Groot of the Netherlands beat Kamiji for women's singles gold and returned to the court Saturday and won another gold in women's doubles alongside Aniek van Koot.

"I feel tired," she joked. "No, I feel so, so happy. Most of all, I'm so proud of Aniek, because I was so tired today, and she just took all the balls. She said ‘me, me, me’. And I was like, ‘yes please, take them.’ She did so well today, I'm really proud.”

The Dutch pair won 6-0, 6-1 in a match that lasted just 1 hour, seven minutes.

"I think our plan just worked," van Koot said. "We just said to each other, 'A plan B wasn't even necessary.'"

The battle for the men's bronze medal was an all-British affair between Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett. The pair were squaring off one night after earning silver in the men's doubles competition.

Reid was the only one who left with a medal on Saturday after beating his partner 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Women’s doubles bronze medalists Momoko Ohtani and Yui Kamiji celebrate on the podium. | REUTERS