Japan may not be leaving the Paralympic wheelchair rugby competition with the medal it was hoping for, but it’s not leaving empty-handed either.

The Japanese bounced back from a disappointing loss in the semifinals with a 60-52 win over Australia in the bronze medal match at Yoyogi National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

With an audience of socially distanced schoolchildren looking on, Japan turned in a solid performance that bore little resemblance to their semifinal match against Great Britain on Saturday.

The Japanese players hugged and waved to the crowd at the final whistle. Captain Yukinobu Ike, who scored try after try for the Japanese during the tournament, pumped his fists in celebration before having a Japanese flag draped over his shoulders.

Japan earned a medal for the second straight Paralympics, after finishing in the same position at the 2016 Rio Games.

Australia, meanwhile, finished fourth after claiming gold in 2016.

Japan had six steals and just two turnovers during the match. Daisuke Ikezaki led the Japanese with 23 tries, while Ike had 16.

Dynamic Australian 3.5 player Ryley Batt led all players with 27.