Mayu Mukaida snatched the third gold medal for Japanese female wrestlers at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, downing China’s Pang Qianyu 5-4 in the 53-kilogram final.
The 24-year-old Mukaida, the world silver medalist in the category in 2017 and 2019, followed sisters Yukako and Risako Kawai, who claimed golds at 62 kg and 57 kg, respectively, earlier this week at Makuhari Messe Hall.
