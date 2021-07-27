Simone Biles’ quest to become the greatest female Olympian took a bizarre twist on Tuesday, when she dropped out of the women’s team event after one vault.

After a disappointing attempt in the first rotation of the women’s team event, the American was signified by an ‘R’ on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event, but said she would still receive a medal if the heavily favored U.S. ended up on the podium.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)