Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya went from being one of the youngest Olympians at the Tokyo Games to one of the youngest gold medalists.
With Japan still celebrating the nation’s first Olympic skateboarding gold medal, Osaka native Nishiya made the host country 2-for-2 in the sport’s Olympic debut by outdueling Rayssa Leal, another 13-year-old, for the women’s street gold medal Monday afternoon.
Nishiya finished with a score of 15.26, to claim the gold. Japan’s Funa Nakayama took the bronze medal with 14.49.
Leal earned silver with a score of 14.64.
Nishiya’s win came a day after Yuto Horigome won the men’s competition on Sunday to become the first-ever Olympic champion in the sport.
