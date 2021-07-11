Gamba Osaka crashed out of the Asian Champions League on Saturday after finishing the group stage with a 2-1 defeat to South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors.

The result at Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium saw Gamba finish second in Group H with two wins, three draws and one loss — seven points behind unbeaten group winner Jeonbuk.

Needing a win to reach the knockout stage as one of the best three runners-up, Gamba quickly fell behind on a penalty before equalizing early in the second half with a thumping volley from Patric.

With nine second-half shots on goal, last year’s J. League runner-up was left ruing missed opportunities after Jeonbuk substitute Modou Barrow struck the winner in the 88th minute.

Gamba, which missed several first-division games early in the season due to a coronavirus outbreak within the squad, will make up those fixtures while the rest of the league breaks for the Tokyo Olympics.