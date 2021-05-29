The New York Knicks announced Friday that tickets for games at Madison Square Garden will be sold exclusively to fully vaccinated fans should the team advance past the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks also announced that Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the visiting Hawks has been sold out.

A total of 15,047 fans were in attendance as the host Knicks dropped a 107-105 decision to the Hawks in the series opener on Sunday. The team expanded its seating for fully vaccinated fans on Wednesday, as 16,254 fans watched as New York evened the best-of-seven series with a 101-92 win over Atlanta in Game 2.

“It’s moments like this that show us what’s possible if everyone gets vaccinated — we’ll all be able to get back to doing what we love — and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden,” said David Hopkinson, EVP, MSG Sports and President, Team Business Operations.

Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta on Friday and Sunday, respectively, before the series shifts back to New York for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Per the Knicks’ website, “Guests over the age of 16 with tickets in a vaccinated section will need to provide proof of full vaccination prior to entering the section or they will not be permitted access to the seat, and their tickets will not be eligible for a refund.”