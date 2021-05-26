Wide receiver Antonio Brown passed his physical Tuesday morning and officially signed on for a second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The exam had been delayed by Brown’s recent knee surgery.

Brown agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with the Buccaneers last month, but the deal had been on hold until he passed his physical.

Brown, 32, played in eight games for the Bucs during the 2020 regular season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. A knee injury in the playoffs kept him out of the NFC Championship Game, but he returned to catch five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in the 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his career, Brown has 886 catches for 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns over 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18), New England Patriots (2019) and Buccaneers.

A lawsuit was filed against Brown last week related to an altercation with a moving truck driver in January 2020.

He recently settled a civil suit with his former trainer, Brittany Taylor, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017 and 2018.

Also Tuesday, the Bucs added cornerback Dee Delaney, who has been out of the league since March 2020 after being released by Washington. The 5-11, 200-pound Delaney played just three defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps for WFT in one game in 2019. The 26-year-old entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 and appeared in two games for them that season. He also spent time with the Jets and Dolphins that did not include any regular-season action.

Tampa Bay held its first organized team activities on Tuesday without most veteran players, including quarterback Tom Brady. On Monday, Brady reportedly worked out with teammates across the street from the Bucs facilities at the New York Yankees’ baseball complex.

Following Tuesday’s session, coach Bruce Arians reportedly told the Tampa Bay Times he’d prefer to see his players on team grounds: “Last year was so different because of the pandemic,” he said. “This year they can be here. Like I said, they wouldn’t be practicing but they could be working on this field. I’d love to see them all out here together.”

Arians said earlier in the offseason that he was OK with players skipping the voluntary sessions, but on Tuesday added one caveat: “I talk to them every day about doing it for their own protection,” Arians said, according to ESPN.com.

Players injured while working out at the team facility would not risk having their contract guarantees voided, which could happen if they are injured off premises.