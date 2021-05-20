International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans to visit Japan on July 12, just 11 days before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, IOC Vice President John Coates said Wednesday.

Bach’s plan was revealed by Coates, who chairs the IOC’s coordination commission that monitors preparations for the games, which are scheduled to start July 23, in a letter addressed to Olympic officials.

Bach had originally planned to visit the country this month but his trip was postponed due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections across Japan.

He was to participate in a torch relay event in Hiroshima Prefecture last Monday and meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the following day.

Bach’s decision to reschedule his visit comes at a time when skepticism about holding the Olympics has grown considerably, with 59.7% of respondents in a recent Kyodo News poll saying they should be canceled.

The Summer Games, already postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will involve about 11,000 athletes from around the world.