The Japan Sumo Association announced Monday it will hold the first three days of the May 9 to 23 Summer Grand Sumo Tournament behind closed doors at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan as part of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A state of emergency is in place through May 11 for Tokyo and other prefectures experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections.

The JSA had initially planned to allow up to 5,000 spectators each day, roughly half the venue’s capacity, before the latest emergency declaration.

The May competition will be the second 15-day meet to open without spectators, following last year’s Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, which was moved from its usual home in Osaka and held completely behind closed doors.

This year’s New Year and March tournaments were also held at Ryogoku Kokugikan under states of emergency, but with admission capped at 5,000 spectators per day in accordance with government guidelines.