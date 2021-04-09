Shohei Ohtani drove in the tying run in the top of the seventh on Thursday as the Los Angeles Angels battled back to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 in an 11-inning duel.
Batting second in the lineup as designated hitter, Ohtani stepped to the plate with his team trailing 5-4 in the American League contest at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida.
The two-way star singled a line drive to right field off right-hander Jordan Romano, bringing home Dexter Fowler and locking the score at 5-5. That’s where the game remained until the 11th, when David Fletcher delivered a go-ahead, two-run single.
Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout led the way for the Angels, going 3-for-5, including a soaring solo home run off Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling that gave Los Angeles a 4-3 lead in the fifth.
The Blue Jays, who had jumped ahead 3-1 against starter Griffin Canning in the first, retook the lead on a Cavan Biggio solo homer and an RBI single from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the sixth.
Right-hander Junior Guerra (2-0) got the win after throwing a 1-2-3 10th inning, while Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki (1-1) was tagged with the loss.
Ohtani finished 1-for-5 with his first RBI in three games for the 5-2 Angels, who sit one game off the lead in the AL West.
The 26-year-old will not pitch this weekend because of a blister on his finger, but could return to the mound against the Kansas City Royals on the road Monday, according to manager Joe Maddon.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.