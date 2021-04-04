Hall of Famer Grant Hill will succeed Jerry Colangelo as the managing director of the U.S. men’s national team, USA Basketball’s board of directors announced Saturday.

Colangelo, 81, has held the position since 2005 and is retiring after the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Hill, 48, played 18 seasons in the NBA and was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. squad — dubbed Dream Team II — at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as managing director of USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team. I am looking forward to working with the USA Basketball staff and Board of Directors to lead this organization so uniquely positioned for continued growth and for developing and promoting our top talent in events around the world,” Hill said in a news release. “As a member of the 1996 Dream Team, I know the thrill and responsibility it is to represent our country. I am confident USA Basketball will continue to showcase the top talent and highest character players in our country.”

Hill played for five USA Basketball teams, winning two gold medals and one bronze while compiling a 26-1 overall record. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hill was drafted No. 3 overall by Detroit in 1994 after winning back-to-back NCAA titles at Duke. The 1994-95 NBA co-Rookie of the Year and seven-time All-Star played 1,026 games with the Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

“We are very excited that Grant Hill will join USA Basketball as our USA Men’s National Team managing director. Grant is a proven leader of consequence and character who will continue to help us achieve on our twin goals of winning international competitions and representing our country with honor,” USA Basketball board of directors chair Martin Dempsey said. “In making this announcement, I also want to emphasize how much everyone associated with USA Basketball appreciates Jerry Colangelo for everything he did for USA Basketball over the past 15 years.”

The U.S. men’s team compiled a 97-4 record under Colangelo’s direction, capturing Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.