Swimming’s world governing body FINA is facing the possible cancellation of the Diving World Cup, which serves as a qualification competition for the Tokyo Olympics, due to coronavirus concerns, a source close to the matter said Friday.

According to the source, FINA and Olympic organizers are mulling whether to cancel the April 18-23 event at Tokyo Aquatics Center after some of the participating teams expressed their reluctance to travel to Japan.

The risk of coronavirus infection among athletes and officials as well as the fairness of the competition are thought to be some of the factors that have influenced FINA’s decision making.

The FINA Diving World Cup was expected to feature the best divers from around the world in the 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform in both individual and synchronized events.

The event was postponed from April last year due to the pandemic.