Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa is joining AC Milan Women in the Italian Serie A, Nippon TV Beleza said Friday.

“I’m looking forward to playing in Europe, which has been my dream, and (through my play) prove Beleza’s quality,” Hasegawa said in a statement through Beleza.

Hasegawa rose through the ranks at Beleza and helped the team claim five straight league titles from 2015 with her skills and solid decision-making on the pitch.

The 24-year-old was part of Japan’s 2014 Under-17 World Cup-winning side. She has eight goals in 42 games for Nadeshiko Japan since her senior national team debut in 2017 and played in the 2019 World Cup in France.

AC Milan Women are currently second in the 12-team Serie A. Midfielder Keisuke Honda played for the men’s side from 2014 to 2017.