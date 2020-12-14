Japan has been handed a tough draw at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after they were paired with England and Argentina in the tournament’s Pool D on Monday.

The two other teams in the pool will be Oceania 1 — either Samoa or Tonga — and the second-ranked team from the Americas qualifying tournament.

The Brave Blossoms, hosts of the 2019 tournament, reached the quarterfinals for the first time in their history last time out and will be looking to continue that showing in France in three years’ time.

Joseph will face his predecessor Eddie Jones, who masterminded Japan’s stunning upset of South Africa — now known as the “Miracle of Brighton” — at the 2015 World Cup in England.

Japan was among 12 countries to clinch qualification for the 2023 tournament by finishing third or above in their respective pools at the 2019 edition in Japan, which broke ground as the first Rugby World Cup held in Asia.

Jamie Joseph’s side was placed in Band 2 of the draw based on their World Rugby ranking on Jan. 1, which saw them start the year in eighth.

Joseph, however, has been unable to work with his team since last year’s World Cup due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s home test matches against Wales and England in the summer were called off, and after November’s tests were also canceled a proposal for the team to participate in the Autumn Nations Cup did not come to fruition.

The upsurge of public interest in the sport in Japan has also been hampered by the cancelation of the 2020 Top League season and the end of the Sunwolves’ five-year stint in Super Rugby.

Two players from the 2019 campaign are hoping time spent away from Japan will help them and the Brave Blossoms go even further in 2023.

Fullback Kotaro Matsushima has excelled at Clermont since joining the French Top 14 side in the summer and scored a hat trick of tries against English Premiership side Bristol on Saturday in the Champions Cup.

Back-row forward Kazuki Himeno, meanwhile, has headed to New Zealand where he will play for the Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The 2023 World Cup will kick off on Sept. 8, with the final scheduled for Oct. 21.