Jurgen Klopp could count on his kids to see injury-depleted Liverpool through in the Champions League.

A first European goal from Curtis Jones secured a 1-0 victory over Ajax on Tuesday, as Liverpool clinched a place in the knockout stage with a game to spare as the Group D winner.

While former champions Liverpool and Porto, which held already-qualified Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at home, eased to the knockout stage, record 13-time champion Real Madrid is facing an embarrassing group-stage exit after losing 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Zinedine Zidane’s side would have advanced with a win, but has defended poorly all season and was undone by counterattack goals in the second half. Instead of progressing, Madrid dropped to third place in Group B behind the Ukrainian side and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Jones scored for Liverpool after connecting with a cross from fellow 19-year-old academy graduate Neco Williams, taking advantage of stranded goalkeeper Andre Onana and clipping the ball into the net with the outside of his right boot in the 58th minute.

“The kids played exceptional,” Klopp said after weeks of gripes about the game schedule being to blame for a succession of injuries. “We defended like devils. It is not that we played the best football.

“We are top of the group after match day five and we’ve never done that before. Unbelievably good.”

It was a night to forget for Onana but one to remember in goal for Caoimhin Kelleher. Handed his Liverpool debut after Alisson Becker joined the injury list, the 22-year-old’s performance belied his experience.

The Irishman pushed over a header powered in by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. He also tipped over a rising shot from Noussair Mazraoui in the first half and pushed away another effort from the Ajax defender after the break.

“We (the young players) are not here just to take part,” Kelleher said. “We want to push every day, and try and play as many games as we can. You can see that now, we’re making a difference and improving the team.”

No wonder his commanding performance was being applauded on the touchline. When the final whistle blew, Klopp went over to embrace Kelleher at the last Anfield game before fans are allowed back in.

“It was easy to decide for Caoimh, because he deserves it, but difficult to decide against Adrian because he has done well for us,” Klopp said of the more experienced 33-year-old Spaniard. “We needed the package of Caoimh and he is a top talent, really good shot-stopper and top footballer.

“We needed that for the pressing of Ajax. It was really good. In the end it is about keeping the ball out the net and he did that twice and he did that in an exceptional manner. He will either sleep really well tonight or nor at all.”

The city of Liverpool will awake from a month-long slumber on Wednesday.

When England’s national lockdown ends on Wednesday, Liverpool will enter tier two of coronavirus restrictions, ensuring up to 2,000 fans will be allowed in for Sunday’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton.

The last top-level game to be played in England with a crowd was when Liverpool hosted Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 on March 11, the day COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

While Liverpool is sure of playing again in the last-16, Ajax has to beat Atalanta in the Group D finale to do so. The Italian side, which beat Liverpool last week, moved one point ahead of Ajax into second place by drawing 1-1 with FC Midtjylland.

With the top spot secured for Liverpool, there is no need to rush players back for the game at Midtjylland in Denmark next Wednesday.

Alisson has been ruled out for up to two weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Almost the entire first-choice defense is already sidelined, with center backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term injuries and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also sidelined. James Milner, who can act as cover for both full backs, was also injured against Brighton.

Adding to Klopp’s concerns, defender Andrew Robertson hurt his ankle and captain Jordan Henderson had a back issue against Ajax.

“Both played through so I would say we have now two days more than we had last week so I think OK,” Klopp said. “Things like this show up the next day a little different but in the moment I am positive about it. That is a problem for the next few days but not tonight.”

In Group A, Atletico Madrid did not do enough to advance, drawing 1-1 at home to Bayern Munich even though the defending champion fielded a weakened side having already qualified.

Munich rested prolific striker Robert Lewandowski and standout goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but still did well enough to stop the Spanish side winning.

In Group A’s other game, striker Mergim Berisha netted twice as Salzburg won 3-1 at Lokomotiv Moscow to move into third place and prevent the Russian side reaching the round of 16.

Salzburg will upset the odds and qualify if it beats Atletico at home next week, but Diego Simeone’s Atletico needs only a draw.

Real Madrid has advanced to the knockout stage in all 24 of its previous group-stage campaigns but things are looking tense. Madrid has conceded nine goals in five games for its worst-ever defensive record at this stage, losing twice to a Shakhtar side which leaked 10 goals in two defeats to Gladbach.

Over in Germany, Inter had to win to have a chance at reaching the next round and the ever-reliable Romelu Lukaku saw to that with two goals.

Midfielder Matteo Darmian netted early on for Inter and French striker Alassane Plea nodded the home side level, only for Lukaku to net twice after the break before Plea replied again.

Remarkably, all four sides in Group B can still qualify.

Gladbach needs only a draw at Madrid, while last-place Inter advances with a home win over Shakhtar next week unless Gladbach and Madrid draw.