Former Japan international Keisuke Honda has indicated he may leave Brazilian first-division side Botafogo after the firing of manager Ramon Diaz on Friday.

Botafogo announced the dismissal of former Argentina international Diaz just three weeks after his appointment, without him ever coaching a game for the struggling Rio de Janeiro club.

Botafogo’s Keisuke Honda is unhappy with the club after the firing of manager Ramon Diaz. | KYODO

Honda voiced his disapproval on Twitter, tweeting in English, “Unbelievable.”

In another post a few minutes later, he wrote, “I will start thinking to leave if they won’t convince me in a few days.”

Botafogo introduced Diaz to the media on Nov. 10 before he went into hospital for a previously scheduled visit.

Diaz had been communicating with his coaching staff from a distance, but three straight losses in his absence were apparently too much for the club.

Botafogo, currently second-last in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A, has replaced Diaz with Brazilian Eduardo Barroca, its fifth manager since the season restarted in June after a three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Botafogo’s lack of success on the pitch, Honda has proven popular with fans since his arrival in February, when supporters of the club packed the airport in Rio to welcome him off the plane.

A member of Argentina’s 1982 World Cup team, the 61-year-old Diaz ended his playing career with Yokohama Marinos in the J. League. He was the league’s top scorer in its inaugural 1993 season.