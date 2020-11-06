Yokozuna Hakuho, who has won a record 44 top-division titles, was not included on the bout list for the upcoming November Grand Sumo Tournament released Friday, meaning he is set to miss an entire basho for the second straight time.

Yokozuna Kakuryu also said a day earlier he will not compete in the Nov. 8-22 tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, meaning the final basho of the year will miss both grand champions.

By skipping the November meet, Hakuho will have missed all or part of a meet for the third straight time and 17th time in his career.

The 35-year-old, who is originally from Mongolia, withdrew from the July meet with a right knee injury, underwent endoscopic surgery on the knee in August and missed the September tournament as a result.