Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second member of the English Premier League champions to contract the coronavirus this week.

“I’ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms,” Mane wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

Liverpool described Mane’s symptoms as “minor” and said he “feels in good health overall.”

Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out of the game after contracting COVID-19.

“Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 virus spreading all over the world,” Mane said. “I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together.”

In Italy, key forward Lorenzo Insigne and other Napoli players have been left off the Italy squad for upcoming matches due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday following constant testing of the club after playing Genoa last weekend.

Nearly 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive. Genoa players, such as goalkeeper Mattia Perin, were also left out of the Italy squad.

Without Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret to choose from, Italy coach Roberto Mancini handed Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri his first callup.

Also, West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna, Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari, and Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi each were summoned for the first time in two years.

Italy faces Moldova in a friendly on Wednesday in Florence then plays two UEFA Nations League matches at Poland on Oct. 11 and against the Netherlands in Bergamo three days later.

Italy leads Group 1, one point ahead of the Netherlands and Poland.

RELATED PHOTOS Liverpool's Sadio Mane (right) and Arsenal's Willian vie for the ball during their match in Liverpool, England, on Sept. 28. | REUTERS