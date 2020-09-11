Naomi Osaka said at the start of the U.S. Open that she had seven masks prepared with the names of victims of racial injustice and police brutality in the United States, one for each round of the tournament. She said she hoped to make it to the final so she could help spread awareness of the issue to the world, the latest sign of her growing activism over racial discrimination.

Osaka’s hope turned to reality Thursday night in New York with a 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-3 win over American Jennifer Brady in the semifinals to secure her second appearance in the finals.

Osaka's semifinal performance was a microcosm of her play since the start of the tournament. Playing powerful and aggressive — but controlled — tennis, Osaka has weaved her way through a draw that saw many of her top rivals falter before ever getting a chance at the No. 4 seed.

Brady, a former NCAA player who is sitting at her career high ranking of No. 40, gave Osaka her stiffest test of the tournament.

It took until Brady’s second service game of the third set for Osaka to finally find a break against the powerful American, and even that only came after an Osaka shot struck the net cord and trickled over at 15-30.

The Japanese closed out the match the way she began it, with a confident service game backed by thumping groundstrokes.

Osaka, who hasn’t lost a match since returning from the lengthy stoppage caused by the coronavirus — her only setback being a withdrawal in the Western & Southern Open final — set the tone with dominant serving in the first set of the semifinal, taking 21 of the 22 points played on her first serve.

Brady, who hadn’t dropped a set on her way to the semifinal, gave up little to her higher ranked opponent in the first set until the tiebreaker, which Osaka won 7-1.

The serving clinic from both players continued in the second set until Brady, leading 4-3, found a breakthrough on just her second break chance of the match after a lengthy, bruising rally.

She confidently served out the set to put Osaka’s place in the final momentarily in doubt.

No matter the outcome of the final, one thing is certain: There won't be any booing.

Two years ago controversy and jeering over penalties levied against Serena Williams marred the celebration of Osaka’s rise to the pinnacle of tennis, but Saturday's final will be played without fans.

Osaka showed her mental fortitude in that final, refusing to get distracted by the coaching penalty and subsequent outbursts by Williams toward chair umpire Carlos Ramos. The pressure of expectations, however, weighed heavily on her throughout much of 2019, culminating in a teary news conference following a first round Wimbledon defeat that she cut short.

She appeared to regain her confidence with a strong finish to the season, including a title at the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, the city of her birth. Her resurgence, continued after the coronavirus-induced break with a strong showing at the Western & Southern Open last month until she was forced to withdraw with an injury ahead of the finals.

Osaka will have either a rematch with Williams or a matchup with Victoria Azarenka waiting for her in the finals. The semifinal featuring the two former No. 1s followed the Osaka-Brady match.