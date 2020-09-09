Naomi Osaka beat unseeded American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4 for a spot in the semifinals at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Rogers held the upper hand entering the match, having won all three of their previous meetings, but Osaka, the 2018 U.S. Open champion, was able to turn the tide in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium to claim the victory in straight sets.

Osaka finished with eight unforced errors to Rogers’ 27.

She setup a semifinal against 28th-seeded Jennifer Brady, a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who’s never been this far at a major tournament. Brady defeated No. 23 seed Yulia Putintseva, of Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

“I came out with nerves. I think she did, too,” Brady said. “I just tried to pretend it was a first-round match.”

It’s been quite a surge for Brady, whose big serve and forehand have carried her to an 11-1 record since tennis returned from its pandemic hiatus.

Her ranking was low enough at the start of 2020 that she needed to go through qualifying to get into a tournament’s main draw.

“There were a lot of doubts, a lot of questions. Definitely not positive thoughts during those times,” said Brady, who helped UCLA win an NCAA title. “But I think I’m pretty lucky to have just stuck to it and just really continue to just play and practice and compete and get better. Here I am today.”

Wednesday’s women’s quarterfinals are Serena Williams vs. Tsvetana Pironkova, and Victoria Azarenka vs. Elise Mertens.

On the men’s side, the disqualification of Novak Djokovic and the absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, presented quite an opportunity for Alexander Zverev and the other men left in the tournament — all in their 20s, all seeking a first Grand Slam title.

Who would falter? Who would rise to the occasion? Done in by double-faults and bothered by an officiating decision, Zverev stumbled at the start of his quarterfinal against Borna Coric. Then, suddenly, he soared.

Down a set and a break early, then so close to trailing by two sets to one, Zverev grabbed 14 of 15 points in a pivotal stretch on the way to earning his first semifinal berth at Flushing Meadows with a 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory over Coric.

“The Novak news shocked us all,” Zverev said, “and obviously for us younger guys, we see that as a massive opportunity. But we have to put our head down and do our job.”

It was a scratchy contest — both men generated more unforced errors than winners through two sets, and Zverev finished with 12 double-faults — and the winner acknowledged afterward that the way he played at the outset was “not the level for the quarterfinal match in a Grand Slam.”

The 27th-seeded Coric’s take: “I felt like I was in charge of the match. I saw he was struggling, not playing his best tennis.”

But Zverev got more aggressive as things went on, including essentially hitting two first serves instead of a softer, slower second following a fault, and that helped lift him to his second consecutive major semifinal, after getting that far at this year’s Australian Open.

“I don’t want to stop here,” the 198-cm Zverev said.