Filippe Inzaghi's Benevento completes Italian top-flight comeback

Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento earned promotion back into the Italian top-flight Serie A by sealing the second-division title with seven games to spare and matching a Serie B record on Monday.

Benevento needed only one point to clinch but got all three in beating Juve Stabia 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from Marco Sau — despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

The only club to previously clinch promotion so early was Ascoli in 1978.

Benevento moved 24 points ahead of Crotone and Cittadella.

Benevento finished last in its only previous Serie A campaign in 2017-18, having become the first team ever to win promotion in its Serie B debut season.

Inzaghi, the former Juventus and AC Milan striker, is in his first season as Benevento coach.