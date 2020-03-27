Tigers right-hander Shintaro Fujinami pitches against the Swallows on March 11 at Jingu Stadium. | KYODO

Hanshin pitcher Shintaro Fujinami becomes first NPB player to test positive for coronavirus

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREFECTURE – Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shintaro Fujinami became the first professional baseball player in Japan to test positive for the new coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The 25-year-old right-hander, considered one of the top prizes of Nippon Professional Baseball’s 2012 amateur draft, had reported losing his sense of smell a few days earlier, although he exhibited no other symptoms.

Fujinami was examined at a hospital in Hyogo Prefecture on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a doctor recommended he have a PCR test for the new coronavirus. The Tigers canceled Thursday’s farm team practice game at Naruohama Stadium in Nishinomiya, and had their home park, Koshien Stadium, disinfected.

