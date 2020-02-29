Five Serie A matches postponed over coronavirus fears

Five Italian Serie A weekend matches including Sunday’s clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian League said Saturday.

Other matches called off were AC Milan vs. Genoa, Parma vs. SPAL, Sassuolo vs. Brescia and Udinese vs. Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday.

The matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

Italy is the European country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths — mostly in cities in the north.