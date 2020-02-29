Legends' Yudai Baba makes solid contributions in victory over Skyforce

Texas Legends bench boss George Galanopoulos, in his first season at the helm, got the type of performance from his team on Friday night that any head coach would be happy with.

Balanced scoring was a vital factor for the Legends in a 125-117 victory over the visiting Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Six Legends players reached double figures in points in the NBA G League contest in Frisco, Texas.

Another Texas player, swingman Yudai Baba, made solid contributions across the board despite finishing with no points.

The former Alvark Tokyo standout contributed two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 22 minutes off the bench. Baba also picked up three fouls.

The 196-cm Baba has appeared in 37 Legends games (five starts) this season. He’s averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals.

Texas improved to 21-18. Sioux Falls slipped to 20-20.