Jordan Clarkson, Rudy ignite Jazz in triumph over Mavericks

Another perfect night for Rudy Gobert against Dallas didn’t feel much like one with a lead slipping away in the third quarter.

The Utah Jazz and their 216-cm center found a way to hang on for the win.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before fouling out, helping Gobert and the Jazz beat the Mavericks 123-119 on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points apiece, with each hitting key baskets late in the fourth quarter after Utah’s 21-point halftime lead was whittled to three in the third.

“It’s never all going to be perfect,” said Gobert, who was 7 of 7 from the field after making all eight attempts in the Jazz’s home victory over Dallas last month.

“Some days there’s a storm and we got to all come together and finish the game as a team. I think we did a pretty good job doing that when they made a big run.”

Gobert finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 for the Mavericks in their seventh straight game without injured All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.

The second-year sensation, who has a sprained right ankle, could return for the final game before the All-Star break. Dallas is 3-4 in its second stint without Doncic, both because of a right ankle sprain.

Utah shot 61 percent in the first half and a season-high 59 percent for the game, just shy of the highest percentage the Mavericks have allowed this season.

Bogdanovic had a pair of clutch 3-pointers a night after the Croatian forward became the NBA’s first player with multiple buzzer-beaters this season, hitting a 3 that beat the Rockets in Houston 114-113.

Mitchell, who was 8 of 12, connected on a tough turnaround jumper for a late seven-point lead.

“We’ve been on the wrong end of those, where they come back and take the lead,” Mitchell said. “The biggest thing is we weren’t like scared. We weren’t like, ‘Here he go again.’ How do we fix it and we continued to push forward.”

Clarkson was 10 of 17 and had eight assists and five rebounds. He fouled out with four minutes remaining as the Jazz won their third straight game since a five-game losing streak that followed a 19-2 stretch.

Hardaway scored 14 points in the third quarter, when Dallas cut a 21-point halftime deficit to three before the Jazz finished the quarter on a 17-4 run.

Heat 113, Warriors 101

In San Francisco, Jimmy Butler had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return to Miami’s lineup, and the Heat won in Andre Iguodala’s first game back in the Bay Area, thumping Golden State.

Butler was crisp after sitting out the previous two games with a right shoulder strain. The All-Star forward scored 13 points in the first half, shot 9 of 15 overall and had five assists to help the Heat end a three-game skid.

Jae Crowder added 21 points and eight rebounds. Bam Adebayo had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kelly Olynyk had 12 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Iguodala, a key member of the Warriors’ three championship teams from 2015 to 2018, had two points and five rebounds in 17 minutes against his former team.

Damion Lee scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for Golden State (12-42). The loss ends the Warriors’ five-year streak of finishing .500 or better.

Miami led comfortably most of the game to win for the first time on its six-game road trip that stretches beyond the All-Star break.

Crowder, who had 18 points in his Heat debut against Portland on Sunday, made a step-back 3-pointer that put the visitors up by 18 midway through the second quarter. Olynyk later added another 3-pointer that made it 52-31.

Golden State trailed by 24 but got within 73-69 following three free throws by Lee.

Miami pulled away early in the fourth quarter, getting a dunk from Iguodala and back-to-back 3s by Robinson and Crowder.

Raptors 137, Timberwolves 126

In Toronto, OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds and Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists as Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 by beating Minnesota.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 as Toronto won its 16th straight home meeting with the Timberwolves.

Lowry returned after missing Saturday’s win over Brooklyn because of whiplash, but center Serge Ibaka sat because of flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Lakers 125, Suns 100

In Los Angeles, Rajon Rondo scored a season-high 23 points, Anthony Davis added 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Lakers rolled over Phoenix.

Los Angeles had dropped three of its last four at Staples Center but didn’t have any problems against the Suns. The Lakers put the game away in the second as Rondo scored 15 points in the quarter. It was only the fifth time in Rondo’s 13-year career he has scored 15 or more in a period.

LeBron Davis had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 30 minutes for Los Angeles, which has won four of its last five.

Mikal Bridges scored 18 points for Phoenix, which has dropped six of seven. Cheick Diallo added 15 points while Jevon Carter and Ricky Rubio scored 13 apiece.

Hornets 87, Pistons 76

In Detroit, Miles Bridges scored 18 points, helping Charlotte stop a five-game slide.

The win was the Hornets’ 10th straight against the Pistons, including two consecutive 4-0 season sweeps. Charlotte is 13-36 against the rest of the league and had lost 13 of its previous 14 games.

Malik Monk added 16 points for the Hornets, while Devonte’ Graham had 14 points and 11 assists.

Detroit has lost three straight and nine of 11. Thon Maker led the Pistons with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

In Other Games

Bucks 123, Kings 111

Nuggets 127, Spurs 120

Nets 106, Pacers 105

Magic 135, Hawks 126