Twins finalize deal to acquire pitcher Kenta Maeda from Dodgers

The Minnesota Twins said Monday they have officially acquired Kenta Maeda from the Los Angeles Dodgers after a reported three-team trade involving the Boston Red Sox was reconfigured into two separate deals.

The Dodgers are sending the veteran right-hander, catching prospect Jair Camargo and cash considerations to Minnesota in exchange for top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, minor league outfielder Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 draft.

Graterol had originally been headed to Boston, but the Red Sox sought to change the agreement after a review of Graterol’s medical records saw them using the prospect as a reliever and not a starter.

A separate trade between the Dodgers and Red Sox was also announced Monday, with the Red Sox sending 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price and cash to Los Angeles for outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

Maeda, who was used as both a starter and reliever in Los Angeles, joined the Dodgers via the posting system in 2016 after eight seasons with the Hiroshima Carp . He has a 3.87 ERA with a 47-35 record over his four years in the majors.

The Twins finished atop the American League Central division last season with 101 wins and 61 losses.

